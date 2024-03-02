Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 65,470 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,509 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 65,470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.6% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

