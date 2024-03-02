Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $74,642,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $93.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.84. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BG shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

