Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $218.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.61.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,756. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

