Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.70.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

