Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,118 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Textron were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Textron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Textron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Textron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $88.68 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $89.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

