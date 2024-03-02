Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 250 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 362.4% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $15,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.7% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,545. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $231.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.36 and its 200 day moving average is $226.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

