Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,710 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,457,000 after acquiring an additional 686,594 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 130,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,463 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,415,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in Roblox by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 683,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 241,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $177,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,050.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $177,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,050.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $388,817.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,794,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,031,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,220 shares of company stock valued at $26,588,206 over the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $41.33 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

