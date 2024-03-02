Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 7,685 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after acquiring an additional 581,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,434,000 after acquiring an additional 151,854 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,886,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $165,644.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,934,120.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $141,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,812. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

