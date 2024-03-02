Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 800 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Trading Up 2.2 %

TER stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.94.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

