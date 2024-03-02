Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.89.

Get Trex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TREX

Trex Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE TREX opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80. Trex has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Trex by 81.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 66.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 44,541 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 101.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,344,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,165,000 after acquiring an additional 677,801 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.