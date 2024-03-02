Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 18,605 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.14% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HURN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after buying an additional 92,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,154,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 941,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,950,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN opened at $99.40 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.42.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,286 shares in the company, valued at $11,107,949.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $418,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $206,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,238 shares of company stock worth $1,688,486 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

