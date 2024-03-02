Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 5,607 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.21% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANIP. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $683,083.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,217,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 46,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,093 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANIP. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

See Also

