Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 10,546 Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.09% of Kadant as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kadant by 70.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 62.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE KAI opened at $327.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.19 and a 12 month high of $354.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

