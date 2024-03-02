Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 16,005 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 73,053 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.83.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

ACLS stock opened at $116.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.28 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.08.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

