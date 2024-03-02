Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLVFree Report) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.23% of Revolve Group worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 666,366 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,075,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,039,000 after purchasing an additional 542,419 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,277,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 407,464 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.17. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

RVLV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

