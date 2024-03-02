Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.11% of NMI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in NMI by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMIH. StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

NMIH opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 387,650 shares of company stock worth $11,630,694. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

