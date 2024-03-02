Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,120 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.16% of Allegiant Travel worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 675.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. StockNews.com lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT opened at $71.98 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

