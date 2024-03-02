Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97,096 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.08% of SLM worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 1.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SLM by 10.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SLM by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.77.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

