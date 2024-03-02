Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,943 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Envista worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 80.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Envista by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Trading Up 1.3 %

Envista stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Envista

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.