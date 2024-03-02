Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Badger Meter worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 33.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Badger Meter by 168.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 13.4% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $221,221.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $159.85 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $170.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

