Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of Perrigo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 132.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Perrigo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $26.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,090.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

Further Reading

