Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 14,494 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,044 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of American States Water worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.21 per share, with a total value of $99,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $416,578.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR opened at $71.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.22 and a 52-week high of $95.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business's revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

