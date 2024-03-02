Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 22,604 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,212 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.14% of Independent Bank Group worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 39,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,711,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,792,000 after buying an additional 414,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

IBTX stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Independent Bank Group’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 146.16%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

