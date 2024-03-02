Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,840 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

