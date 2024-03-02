Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 407,026 Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 407,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,552,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,708,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 19.2% during the third quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 874,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 32.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,453,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,001 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 146.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of YMM stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on YMM. TheStreet raised Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.