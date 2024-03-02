Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 99,643 PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of PENN Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,061.1% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 322,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 294,845 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $9,489,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 300.0% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PENN

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 1.1 %

PENN opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $31.63.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Stories

