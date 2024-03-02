Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,896 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.12% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,562,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,473,000 after purchasing an additional 173,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,312,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 396,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after buying an additional 656,295 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,302,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,404,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,211,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after buying an additional 103,772 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $321,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $321,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,305,768.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,060 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.03 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

