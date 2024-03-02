Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,429 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOYA stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.66 million. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

