Trexquant Investment LP Sells 73,393 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,393 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 15.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBTYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.99.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $17.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.