Trexquant Investment LP Takes $2.38 Million Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Mr. Cooper Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 88,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 48,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $71.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.37. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

