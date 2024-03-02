Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.10

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $3.15. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 8,450 shares trading hands.

Trican Well Service Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25.

Trican Well Service Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.40%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

