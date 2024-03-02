Truist Financial Cuts Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target to $46.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGNY. SVB Leerink started coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.30.

PGNY stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Progyny has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $235,399.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 167,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,153.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $235,399.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 167,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,153.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,586 shares of company stock worth $10,750,665. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Progyny by 12.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,144 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 164,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 75,313 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 71,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Progyny by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

