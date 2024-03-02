Truist Financial Lowers agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $7.50

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on agilon health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

NYSE AGL opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. agilon health has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.47.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. agilon health’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in agilon health by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,256,000 after buying an additional 3,195,087 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in agilon health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

