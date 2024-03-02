Truist Financial Lowers Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target to $24.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.