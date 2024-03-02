Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.72. Tuniu shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 68,632 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $97.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tuniu by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tuniu by 4.4% during the second quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 104,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tuniu by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

