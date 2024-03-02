UBS Group AG Acquires 1,859 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 188.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after buying an additional 945,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after buying an additional 854,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV opened at $116.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $117.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 47.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Autoliv

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,256.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.