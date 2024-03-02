UBS Group AG Acquires 251,085 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.32% of Chimera Investment worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,878,000 after purchasing an additional 176,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,117,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,081,000 after acquiring an additional 547,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,550,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after buying an additional 198,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after buying an additional 172,670 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 10.8% during the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 2,823,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after buying an additional 274,282 shares during the period. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

NYSE CIM opened at $4.38 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $6.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $993.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

