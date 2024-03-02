UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.68% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,877,000 after buying an additional 3,236,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 43,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VIOG opened at $109.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.41 and a 12 month high of $110.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $624.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.