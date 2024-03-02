UBS Group AG Buys 32,610 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Amedisys worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Up 0.3 %

Amedisys stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMED

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.