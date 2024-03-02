UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,235 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Worthington Enterprises worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 1.3 %

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.26. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $67.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Worthington Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.