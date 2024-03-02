UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Cabot worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,808,000 after purchasing an additional 56,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $85.63 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.28 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.