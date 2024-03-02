UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.29% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2,108.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA opened at $57.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $52.02 and a 12-month high of $63.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a boost from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

