UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.77% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 118.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GVIP opened at $106.59 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $106.74. The company has a market capitalization of $170.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

