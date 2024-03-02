UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 544.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 278,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Orange were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 70,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Orange by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Orange by 17.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORAN

Orange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.