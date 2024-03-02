UBS Group AG Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.59% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of QGRO opened at $83.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.48 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $761.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

