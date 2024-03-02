UBS Group AG Has $3.70 Million Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 1.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

WPP Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WPP stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $62.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25.

WPP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.08%.

About WPP

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.