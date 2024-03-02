UBS Group AG Has $3.80 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,226 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 4.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Globant by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 307,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Globant by 30.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 1.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 19.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective (down from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $222.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.86. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $251.50.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.