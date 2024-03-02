UBS Group AG Has $3.83 Million Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 3,269.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of BRP worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in BRP during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 232.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BRP during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

DOOO opened at $65.99 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.14.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.06. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

