UBS Group AG Has $3.85 Million Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 496.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Dillard’s worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 418.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,553,000 after acquiring an additional 110,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 924.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard’s Stock Down 0.8 %

DDS opened at $411.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.96. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $447.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.74.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Featured Stories

