UBS Group AG Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.15% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 133.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIE opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $127.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.